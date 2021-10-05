Stoke City are flying high at the moment. the Potters sit 4th in the Championship table and are just one point and goal difference outside of the automatic promotion places.

Stoke City have not always experienced such smooth sailing. Their three Championship campaigns since relegation from the Premier League have not been much to write home about.

Their Under-23s play in the Premier League 2 Division 2 competition. They were runners-up to Leeds United last time around – they sit 8th after seven games this season.

A number of their Under-23s have been sent out on loan from the club in order to gain vital experience of first-team football. One of those is young centre-forward, Ethon Varian.

The 20-year-old Cork-born Irishman has been at Stoke since 2018, signing for the club from Cork side Greenwood FC. The 20-year-old has scored regularly for the age-group sides at The Brittania Stadium.

In 30 appearances for the Under-18s, Varian has scored 14 goals and added five assists. Stepping up in class and age to the Under-23s has seen him bag nine goals and six assists in 33 games.

He’s obviously been seen by Stoke as ready to go on to make the next step in his career and is out on loan at Scottish side Raith Rovers who ply their trade in the Scottish Championship.

Since heading north of the border, the Stoke City youngster has gone on the make 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and adding three assists.

His experience in Scottish football and regular exposure to first-team action will improve his game and stand him in good stead when he returns to Stoke City in May next year.