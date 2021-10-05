Stoke City have struggled in the seasons since their relegation from the Premier League – never finishing in the Championship top 10. They’ve started much better this time around.

They sit 4th in the Championship table on 21 points, just one point and goal difference shy of the automatic promotion places.

Their Under-23s play in the Premier League 2 Division 2 competition. They were runners-up to Leeds United last time around – they sit 8th after seven games this season.

The Potters have loaned a number of their Under-23 side out to get them the experience of first-team football – one of those is young centre-back, Connor Taylor.

Taylor joined League Two side Bristol Rovers at the start of July and is due back at the end of May next year.

Since his arrival at the Memorial Stadium, Taylor has made nine appearances for The Pirates – totting up 708 minutes on action for the League Two outfit.

Seven of these games (528 minutes) have come in League Two with one appearance (90 minutes) in the Carabao Cup and another appearance (90 minutes) in the Papa John’s Trophy.

According to WhoScored data, 19-year-old Taylor has shown his strength in the tackle – making 1.3 tackles per game and only being dribbled past 0.1 times. He also makes an average of five clearances, one interception and one block per game.

Stoke City’s Under-23s will benefit from Taylor’s time out on loan at Bristol Rovers, as will the player himself. His displays are already looking more assured (WhoScored giving him an average 6.99 rating) and he bagged himself a goal a couple of games ago against Walsall.