West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch is set for another two to three weeks on the sidelines after picking up a fresh groin injury.

Promising attacker Rayhaan Tulloch has been limited to only one brief substitute appearance this season, coming in West Brom’s 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers back in August.

Since then, he has been sidelined through injury. He picked up a groin injury prior to the Baggies’ Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal and was forced from the starting XI, though it was hoped that he would be able to return soon.

However, a fresh update has now emerged on the youngster, revealing Tulloch is set for a little longer out yet.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed Tulloch has suffered another groin injury.

The blow means he will be out for another two to three weeks, keeping him out of action for much of the month. Here’s what the Frenchman had to say on the blow:

“Rayhaan Tulloch has another injury, a groin injury on the other side this time.

“He will be out for two or three weeks.”

The report says the November clash against Hull City could be when Tulloch makes a long-awaited return, with the international break allowing a decent amount of time for him to recover and heal up before making his way back to full fitness.

Looking to make a breakthrough

Under Ismael, it will be interesting to see if Tulloch can become a regular for the Baggies’ first-team after making his way through the youth ranks.

It seems as though the West Brom boss has a spot for the talented attacker in his senior plans. Before the first injury struck, Tulloch had been involved in all of their Championship matchdays.

Though he has only made six senior appearances for the club, it awaits to be seen if he can pick up more minutes under Ismael’s management.