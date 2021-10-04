Sunderland full-back Niall Huggins has been forced to drop out of the Wales U21s squad through a back injury, according to reports.

The former Leeds United youngster has been a regular in the Wales U21s squad in 2021, appearing in the squad back in March and over the course of the summer.

Huggins earned a spot in the squad once again for their upcoming fixtures against Moldova and The Netherlands, although it has now emerged that he has withdrawn from the squad.

According to a report from the Sunderland Echo, the Sunderland ace has dropped out after complaining of a back problem.

The 20-year-old started in the comprehensive midweek win over Cheltenham Town, but dropped to the bench against Portsmouth as Lee Johnson’s side fell to a heavy 4-0 loss.

Now, he will be remaining at the Stadium of Light over the break, where he will be monitored and assessed.

Options at full-back

Dennis Cirkin is back from his short absence, so he will likely maintain his spot at left-back after Huggins filled in.

Denver Hume is still working his way back to full fitness after undergoing surgery in the summer before returning to the club.

As for right-back, Carl Winchester has been the go-to man this season and it would be somewhat of a surprise to see him dropped. Huggins is arguably the only natural right-back on the books, but Luke O’Nien is capable of playing there if needs be.