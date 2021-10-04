Huddersfield Town defender Levi Colwill has withdrawn from the England U21s squad through an ankle injury, it has emerged.

Since playing 90 minutes in all but one of Huddersfield Town’s opening nine games of the season, centre-back Levi Colwill has missed the last two Championship games.

He missed out on the 3-2 win against Blackburn Rovers and also watched on from the sidelines as the Terriers drew 0-0 with Luton Town at the weekend.

However, despite his recent absence, the talented youngster was called up to Lee Carsley’s England U21s side for their upcoming fixtures against Slovenia and Andorra.

Now, ahead of the Young Lions’ ties, it has been confirmed that Colwill has dropped out of the squad.

He withdraws through the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two games, making way for VfB Stuttgart defender Clinton Mola.

A chance to recover

With Hull City awaiting the Terriers after the break, Colwill will have the next week or so to recover and make his way back to full fitness if he wants to be involved.

Yorkshire Live states that the injury is not a serious one and it was even hoped that he could play against Luton Town, but he failed a fitness test before the match.

It will be interesting to see if Colwill can recover and make a return to action after the international break, with Carlos Corberan’s side looking to maintain their decent start to the campaign.