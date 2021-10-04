Nottingham Forest have seen their campaign kicked into action in recent weeks, though the international break gives Steve Cooper’s side the chance to recharge, recover, and prepare.

Two strong victories over Barnsley and Birmingham City see Nottingham Forest head into the break off the back of back-to-back wins. They are four without a loss following Chris Hughton’s departure and will be determined to build on their recent form after the international break.

Here, we take a look at what the next seven days will hold for Forest.

Loan man returns to Arsenal

Ahead of Forest’s clash with the Blues, it emerged that loaned in defender Jordi Osei-Tutu had returned to parent club Arsenal.

A hamstring problem has limited him to just two appearances since his loan move and now, he will be continuing his recovery back at the Emirates Stadium.

Hopefully, this week can bring some positive news regarding Osei-Tutu’s injury as he looks to impress while on loan at the City Ground.

Maintaining momentum

With Nottingham Forest waiting until October 16th for a return to action, it won’t be easy to maintain the momentum carried into the break all the way through to their tie against Blackpool.

However, with Cooper’s appointment and the recent performances bringing some hope and optimism back to the club, it will be hoped that the momentum can be maintained through some high morale, high tempo training sessions.

Not only that, but the time off gives Cooper more time to get to know his squad better, a process that will hopefully give the players even more confidence as they bid to turn around the poor start to the campaign.

Early Blackpool preparations

Nottingham Forest have a tough test awaiting them after the break, with in-form Blackpool looking to maintain their own recent momentum.

The time off gives Cooper and co ample time to prepare for what will be an intriguing tie at the City Ground.