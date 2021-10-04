Blackburn Rovers and the rest of the Championship will be getting some respite over the next week or so, with the international break now underway.

However, work will still be going on both on the training pitch and behind the scenes in Lancashire, with Blackburn Rovers looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats once the break is over.

Here, we take a look at what the next seven days will bring for the Ewood Park outfit.

Key player attracting interest

It emerged from The Sun reporter Alan Nixon at the weekend that Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell is being eyed by Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Steven Gerrard’s side are sizing up a pre-contract swoop for the dynamic midfielder, who sees his current deal expire next summer.

If Rovers want to keep Rothwell, they will have to pounce before January to tie him down to a new deal. It will be interesting to see if there are any further developments regarding a fresh contract or Rangers’ rumoured interest over the next seven days.

Brereton Diaz’s Chile return

For the first time since his Copa America exploits, Blackburn’s new talisman Ben Brereton Diaz returns to international duty with Chile.

The forward has enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to the 2021/22 campaign, netting 10 goals in 11 Championship games. The 22-year-old has managed six goals in his last three games and will be hoping to carry on that prolific form with La Roja.

Martin Lasarte’s side face Peru, Paraguay and Venezuela over the break.

A much-needed break

Though preparations for the return to action will be ongoing over the international break, it gives Rovers players some much-needed time for rest and recovery.

The likes of Sam Gallagher, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe have all struggled with injuries recently, so the next week or so gives them time to recharge.

Loaned in defender Jean Paul van Hecke will also continue his rehabilitation as he works his way back to full fitness.