Swansea City signed Kyle Joseph from Wigan Athletic in the summer, before loaning him out to Cheltenham Town in League One.

Joseph, 20, shone for Wigan Athletic last season. The Scottish U21 man scored five goals in his 18 League One outings and was wanted by a number of clubs going into the summer, including both Celtic and Rangers.

But the Swans beat everyone to the signing, paying upwards of £500,000 in compensation to the Latics and with Joseph signing a four-year deal.

After featuring twice for Swansea City in the Carabao Cup at the start of this season, Russell Martin decided to send Joseph out on to last season’s League Two champions Cheltenham Town.

Since, Joseph has featured six times in League One, scoring one goal and claiming one assist as well.

His goal came on his debut in a 1-1 draw at home to MK Dons and his assist in the 1-0 win over Oxford United last month.

Joseph has started five of his six league outings for the Robins and is so far proving a useful player for Michael Duff’s side, who sit in 17th-place of the League One table after the opening 11 games of the campaign.

The Swans striker has the rest of the season to impress at Cheltenham. Swansea obviously have a lot of faith in the youngster to hand him a long-term contract but Martin will need to see some more goals from him if he’s to consider him in first-team matters next time round.

Up next for Cheltenham and Joseph is the visit of Exeter City in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.