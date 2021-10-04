Peterborough United will be continuing to work throughout the international break as they bid to improve their form and rise up the Championship table.

Posh’s first 11 games back in the Championship have brought some encouraging moments and results.

However, they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bristol City at the weekend in their last outing before the break, with Sammie Szmodics’ brace not enough to bring them back to winning ways.

Now, with the weekend done, we look at what the next seven days could bring Peterborough United.

New coach settles in

At the weekend, Posh made a new addition to their coaching team, bringing former Sheffield United and Barnsley winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce in as professional phase coach.

He will be working with youth team bosses Matty Etherington and Simon Davies as Peterborough look to bring through another crop of promising youngsters.

This week will see him settle into his new role with the Championship side, getting to know the players during the break and starting to make his impact on proceedings.

The striker situation

With Jonson Clarke-Harris now serving his four-game FA ban for historic social media posts, Sammie Szmodics partnered Siriki Dembele at the top of the pitch against Bristol City.

Szmodics’ brace showed exactly why he deserved his spot back in the side, though the next 12 days before Middlesbrough will give other candidates for a starting spot to impress in training.

Idris Kanu is the only other player who could start up front, so it will be interesting to see if he can impress in training and push for a starting role.

Middlesbrough preparation begins

Though the game isn’t until the 16th, Posh’s clash with Boro gives them a great chance to turn around their poor away form.

Darren Ferguson’s side have lost every game on the road this season, but Middlesbrough’s recent performances can be reason for them to be encouraged as they prepare for the trip to the Riverside.