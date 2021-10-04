Sunderland have a number of players out on loan currently – how did they get on at the weekend?

Sunderland’s most notable loan departure ahead of this season was Will Grigg. The striker joined Sunderland’s League One Rivals Rotherham United and he’s since proved a source of goals for the Millers having scored three in all competitions for the club.

Over the weekend, Grigg netted in Rotherham’s 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town as Paul Warne’s side go through some resurgent form to find themselves in 4th going into the international break – two points and two places behind the Black Cats.

Anthony Patterson is another Sunderland man out on loan. He’s joined Notts County on a short-term deal and has now featured twice in the National League for his new side. But over the weekend he let in four goals at home to Woking, with all four goals coming in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Josh Hawkes dropped down a division to join Tranmere Rovers on loan and he’s now started his side’s last three League Two fixtures on the left-hand side.

He played 74 minutes over the weekend in Tranmere’s 2-1 win over Crawley to leave them in 9th-place.

Finally, Jack Diamond got off the mark with Harrogate Town in League Two over the weekend. He scored his first goal of the season upon his temporary return to the club in a 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic.

All in all it was a relatively positive weekend for Sunderland’s men out on loan, and that’ll be pleasing for Lee Johnson to see.