Coventry City striker Matty Godden has said a new contract is “not very far away at all”, stating it is a “no-brainer” to sign a new deal.

After a 2020/21 campaign hit by injury, striker Matty Godden has made his presence in Mark Robins’ starting XI known once again.

He netted on his first appearance of the season in a 2-1 win over Reading and started his second game of the campaign against Fulham on Saturday. The Coventry City striker starred, netting once and providing an assist in a huge 4-1 win over promotion hopefuls Fulham.

Reports emerged towards the tail end of last month (The Sun on Sunday, 26.09.21, pg. 63) revealing the Sky Blues have been in talks over a new deal for Godden, who sees his current contract expire in 2022.

Now, following Coventry’s thrashing of Fulham, the 30-year-old striker has provided an update on discussions.

As quoted by Coventry Live, the Sky Blues’ number 24 confirmed talks are taking place, insisting that an agreement could come as early as this week.

He went on to reiterate his love for life with the club, saying that it is a “no-brainer” to sign a new deal with the Championship’s early-season surprise package. Here’s what he had to say:

“The talks are ongoing.

“It’s not very far away at all. That’s all I can say but it’s a no-brainer really for me.

“Everyone at the football club knows I love it here. Everyone does, so there will be no question marks over that, whatsoever.

“It’s close. It could happen this week, but who knows.”

Competition for a starting spot

Mark Robins has some solid options available at the top of the pitch, so Godden will have to be putting in some more strong performances if he wants to maintain his spot in the starting XI.

His link-up with Viktor Gyokeres caught the eye in the statement win over Fulham.

Other options include Tyler Walker, Martyn Waghorn and Bright Enobakhare, so it will be interesting to see if Godden can pen a new deal and maintain his starting spot with decent competition in Robins’ attacking ranks.