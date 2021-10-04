Dundee United are poised to sign Maxime Biamou following his departure from Coventry City.

Dundee United are set to hand a deal to the attacker, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

Biamou, who is 30-years-old, was released by Coventry City at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June but is now closing in on a new club.

The Scottish Sun say he has attracted interest from clubs in both England and abroad but is now on his way to Scotland.

Good servant to Coventry

Biamou joined Coventry in June 2017 after catching the eye in non-league for Sutton United and spent four years on the books there.

He played a key role in the Sky Blues’ rise from League Two to the Championship under Mark Robins.

The Frenchman scored 26 goals in 115 games in all competitions but Coventry decided not to hand him a contract extension this past summer.

Other spells

Prior to his move to Coventry, Biamou started his career in France with spells at Villemomble Sports and Yzeure before moving to England in 2016.

Sutton took a gamble on him and he scored 13 goals in all competitions for the U’s in the 2016/17 season in the National League.

That was enough for Coventry to swoop in and lure him to the Football League.