Leyton Orient hope to have Millwall loanee Alex Mitchell back in action on Saturday.

Leyton Orient decided to leave him out of their game against Port Vale over the weekend as he had a tight hamstring.

Kenny Jackett has said he didn’t want to aggravate the injury more.

Nevertheless, he is hopeful the youngster will be back for their next league game against Barrow.

‘Chance of training this week’…

Jackett has told their official club website: “We think he’ll be ok for next week. He had a tight hamstring. No more than that but it’s not something you can risk. He has a chance of training this week.”

Loan spell

Mitchell, who is 19-years-old, joined the O’s on loan in August.

Millwall gave him the green light to drop into League Two to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Read: Released Leyton Orient man finds new club on a free transfer

He has since made six appearances for Orient in all competitions and seems to be enjoying getting regular game time.

Career to date

Mitchell is a product of the Millwall academy and has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years.

They loaned him out to Bromley last season in the National League and he played 10 times during his time there.

The Lions then handed him a new deal before loaning him out to Leyton Orient a couple of months ago.

Back for Barrow

Jackett’s side are in EFL Trophy action tomorrow night against Crawley Town but that will come too soon for Mitchell.

He could be back for Barrow away on Saturday as Orient look to bounce back from their defeat to Port Vale.