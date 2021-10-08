Sutton United will be hoping to make it three wins in a row as they host Port Vale in League Two on Saturday.

The Amber Army have just come off the back of their first win away from home against Northampton Town, owing to a first goal for the club from Joe Kizzi and forward Donovan Wilson were on the score sheet.

The recent turn in form has seen Matt Gray’s side move up to 11th in the league and have scored six goals without reply. However, they know they face a tough test against a good Port Vale side.

Port Vale are currently occupying the last automatic promotion position and are on a fantastic run of four straight wins. They scored two goals in stoppage time to beat Leyton Orient 3-2 and Sutton will need to be wary of key man Jamie Proctor, who’s already scored five goals this season.

Sutton have no new injury concerns but still have Tobi Sho-Silva and back up goalkeeper Brad House sidelined through injury. Omar Bugiel is also away on international duty with Lebanon.

Following Sutton’s 2-0 win we expect to see very few changes to their starting XI. here is how we expect Sutton to line up against Port Vale.

Predicted XI

(GK) Bouzanis

(RB) Kizzi

(CB) Goodliffe

(CB) John

(LB) Milsom

(RM) Ajiboye

(CM) Eastmond

(CM) Smith

(LM) Boldewijn

(ST) Bennett

(ST) Wilson

How to watch?

Fortunately for fans unable to make the trip to Gander Green Lane, they will be able to watch the game live on Sutton United’s iFollow.

Score prediction

We expect a close encounter with Sutton only losing one game at home and Port Vale only losing one game away.

Sutton know a positive result could put them in the play-offs and Port Vale will want to get the three points to keep in touching distance of leaders Forest Green.

Sutton United 1-1 Forest Green