Stoke City have made an impressive start to this season.

Stoke City find themselves in 4th position after six wins from their opening 11 games.

Michael O’Neill’s side will be quietly fancying themselves in this campaign and could be keeping one eye on the January transfer window right now.

Here is a look at some transfer decisions they face in the meantime-

Tie up deal for Josh Tymon

The left-back is believed to be attracting interest from other clubs at this moment in time, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (03.10.21, page 60).

Tymon has become a key player for Stoke under O’Neill over recent times but is out of contract at the end of this season.

He is due to become a free agent next year and the Potters will not want to lose him for nothing.

Tying him down on a long-term basis will surely be on their agenda in the coming weeks/months.

Keep hold of Harry Souttar

He is another important asset who is said to be wanted elsewhere.

Everton have been linked with the defender, also reported in The Sun on Sunday (03.10.21, page 61).

Souttar, who is 22-years-old, has been in good form this term and O’Neill will not want to lose him to the Premier League.

Loan out players?

The option is still there for Stoke to loan some youngsters out to non-league to get some experience.

Clubs in the National League can still sign players right now.

Some of the Potters’ youngsters like Adam Porter, D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Max McCarthy could benefit from getting some senior game time.