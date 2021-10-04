Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said the club need to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window.

It was a difficult summer for Swansea City. Key players such as Connor Roberts and Jamal Lowe both moved on, before Steve Cooper’s departure meant Russell Martin had to come in shortly before the start of the campaign and the end of the transfer window.

By the time deadline day passed, the Swans’ attacking options were left looking somewhat light.

Joel Piroe has enjoyed a successful start to the campaign, but fellow summer signing Michael Obafemi is currently sidelined through injury, leaving Liam Cullen as the only other option at striker.

Fans have voiced the need for another striker signing in January, and manager Martin is well aware of the need for one too.

As quoted by the Swansea Independent, the Swans boss has said there is “no doubt about” the club’s need for reinforcements in attack. He stated that he means no disrespect to the current options, but said they must take the opportunity to strengthen where possible.

Here’s what Martin had to say:

“I think we’ll need a bit of help at the top end of the pitch,” he said.

“There’s no doubt about it.

“These guys will definitely get better between now and then. I don’t want to be disrespectful to the players we’ve got at the minute, they’ve been excellent, but they do understand as well.

“Every window brings opportunity around to try and improve the squad.”

Swansea’s goalscorers this season

As mentioned before, Dutchman Piroe has enjoyed a prolific start to his time in South Wales. He has managed six goals in 11 outings across all competitions, also chipping in with one assist.

Jamie Paterson comes in as the second-top goalscorer, while Olivier Ntcham has netted once. The trio are the only players to score this season, with other strikers Obafemi and Cullen still waiting on their first goals of the season.

There is time yet for another talisman to emerge before January, but another striker will be a must for Swansea as they continue to embark on life under Martin.