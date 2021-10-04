Fulham loanee Andre Zambo Anguissa has refused to be drawn on the chances of a permanent move to Napoli amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Cameroonian midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa departed Fulham on an initial loan deal in the summer transfer window, linking up with Serie A giants Napoli.

The 25-year-old’s temporary move to the Italian outfit does include the option for a permanent transfer, with it recently being claimed the club could look to trigger this early in January.

However, those claims were dismissed by club director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Now, Anguissa has opened up on the chances of a permanent move himself, speaking with Radio Kiss Kiss (via Tribal Football) about the situation.

The Fulham loanee stated that he is very happy in Naples and is enjoying his football with the club, though he insisted that he isn’t paying attention to the possibility of a permanent move just yet.

Here’s what Anguissa had to say on the matter:

“I immediately realised that Naples would be the right choice for me because I immediately felt everyone’s trust.

“When the proposal arrived, I did not think twice to accept.

“At this moment, I don’t think about the contract. I’m interested in playing, time will tell if I deserve to move here permanently.

“I am very happy to be here in Naples. We will see what happens, but now I think of the field and give my best every time I play.”

An impressive start to life in Italy

Since linking up with Napoli, Anguissa has played a part in every game for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

He has played all 90 minutes in five consecutive Serie A games, with Gli Azzurri winning every single one. He has also featured twice in the Europa League, starting in the 2-2 draw with Premier League side Leicester City.

Napoli have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2021/22 season, winning seven out of seven Serie A matches. As it stands, they sit at the top of the table, two points clear of 2nd placed AC Milan.