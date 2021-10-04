West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is sweating on the fitness of midfielder Alex Mowatt after he was forced off in the defeat to Stoke City.

Since arriving on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Barnsley, Alex Mowatt has cemented his place in the starting XI at the Hawthorns.

Under the management of Valerien Ismael, the midfielder has started all 11 of West Brom’s Championship games, netting three goals and providing one assist in the process.

However, in the latter stages of the Baggies’ loss to Stoke City, Mowatt was forced from the action, a worrying sign for Ismael and co.

Now, the West Brom boss has provided an initial update on the former Leeds United ace.

As quoted by the Express and Star, Ismael has said they face a nervous wait on scan results after Mowatt suffered a foot injury. He went on to add that it is always a worry seeing the 26-year-old come off given his determination to play every minute of every game.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The injury with Alex Mowatt – we need to check and see how bad it is.

“It’s his left foot and he needs to go and have a scan. I hope it isn’t too bad.

“When Alex comes out, it’s normally a bad sign because he can play all the time, he wants to play all the time – 90 minutes plus.”

Time to recover

With the international break now upon us, there will be a bit of time for Mowatt to recover if needs be.

However, it’ll make the wait no less nervy as the Baggies hope for good news on the blow to their new midfield star.

The next game comes on Friday r15th, with rivals Birmingham City awaiting Ismael’s side. Both sides will be determined to return to winning ways, so it awaits to be seen if Mowatt is fit for the tie,