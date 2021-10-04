Cardiff City’s Lee Tomlin has left the club.

Cardiff City have announced that the attacker has departed by mutual consent, as per their official club website.

Tomlin, who is 32-years-old, has had his contract with the Bluebirds terminated.

He will now become a free agent and will weigh up his next move in the game.

Four years

Tomlin has been on the books of the Welsh side for the past four years and made 57 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals.

He signed for Cardiff in 2017 from rivals Bristol City and has also been loaned out to Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United during his time at the club.

Fell out-of-favour

The attacking midfielder hasn’t featured under Mick McCarthy yet this season and only played five times last term.

Tomlin has now left the Bluebirds and it will be interesting to see where he ends up going next.

Career to date

He has racked up 570 appearances in his career to date in all competitions and has bagged 121 goals.

Tomlin has also previously played for the likes of Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth in the past.

What next?

There is no doubt that he has quality and he will be a decent option for clubs out there as a free agent now.

He faces a big decision to make as to the direction he wants his footballing career to take now.