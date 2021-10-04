The 11th Round of this season’s League One campaign brought yet more drama and upset, as the table starts to take shape ahead of the run in to New Year.

Wigan Athletic find themselves top of the pile going into the October international break after their win at Gillingham, with Sunderland losing 4-0 away at Portsmouth in the shock of the round.

Elsewhere there were wins for Accrington against Ipswich Town, Bolton against Shrewsbury, Rotherham away at Cheltenham and struggling Doncaster Rovers at home to high-flyers MK Dons.

Fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic also picked up an important win away at Fleetwood Town, with Oxford United winning at Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe overcoming Morecambe 4-3 in a thriller at Adams Park.

AFC Wimbledon drew at home to Burton Albion and Lincoln at home to Plymouth.

Plenty of fine individual performances over the weekend – here’s our League One Tea of the Week for Round 11: