Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray hopes to have Jan Paul ven Hecke and Scott Wharton back after the international break.

Blackburn Rovers find themselves in 8th-place of the Championship table going into the international break, despite back-to-back defeats in the league.

Mowbray’s side lost away at Huddersfield Town and then at Blackpool over the weekend. The Rovers boss has had some injuries to contend with of late and two of those have been in the defensive area, with ven Hecke and Wharton having missed the start of the season.

Speaking to Lancashire Telegraph though, Mowbray hopes to have them both back in the line up after this month’s international break, saying:

“Fingers crossed both of them will be available after the international break and the results will swing back to how they were before the injuries came.

“The bigger picture is the squad depth, you lose key players and all of a sudden your results turn from being positive and being really hard to break down away from home and unbeaten and then with some defensive injuries we’ve lost two games.

“It’s a frustration because those results away from home were built on defensive stability but we’ll keep going.”

Dutchman ven Hecke joined on loan from Brighton the summer. He’s yet to make his debut for Rovers but arrives having spent last season on loan with Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

Wharton meanwhile is a long-standing player in this Rovers side. The 24-year-old is a product of the club’s youth academy having made his league debut way back in the 2016/17 season, but he only managed seven league outings last time round.

Injuries have stunted Wharton’s progression so far but his availability will give Mowbray some much needed depth heading into the New Year, where fixture come thick and fast.

Rovers resume their season with the visit of 3rd-place Coventry City after the international break.