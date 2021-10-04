Newport County are in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Michael Flynn.

Newport County have placed Wayne Hatswell in interim charge.

Here are five outsiders for the job-

Mark Bowen

The Welshman has been out of the game since parting company with Championship side Reading in August last year.

He has previously worked as assistant to Mark Hughes at the likes of Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke City and Southampton.

Shaun Derry

He is currently a coach back at former club Crystal Palace but could he fancy becoming a Football League manager again? He has previously managed Notts County and Cambridge United.

John Askey

The 56-year-old is waiting for his next opportunity following spells at Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale.

He guided Macclesfield Town to promotion to the Football League against the odds in 2019 but his two most recent jobs haven’t worked out in the end.

Keith Hill

He is a vastly experienced boss in the Football League and will be weighing up his next move having been sacked by Tranmere Rovers in May.

The ex-defender has also previously been with Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers and is available to Newport.

Michael Jolley

The 44-year-old will feel he has a point to prove following his departure from Barrow in February.

He also managed Grimsby Town in League Two during the 2018/19 season having held roles at Burnley Under-23s and AFC Eskilstuna in the past.