Hull City want £12million for Keane Lewis-Potter according to reports – the attacker has been linked with Leicester City, Southampton and West Ham this season.

Lewis-Potter, 20, has been a standout performer for Hull City so far this season. The youngster has scored twice and assisted as many in 11 Championship fixtures, having broken through last time round scoring 13 goals in League One.

Last month he was linked with both Leicester City and Southampton with reports having since linked West Ham with the Englishman.

Last week though Hull City confirmed that they’d received a bid for an unnamed player which Hull Live believes to be Lewis-Potter – that bid was supposedly in the region of £8million but the Tigers are reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £12million for Lewis-Potter.

Grant McCann’s Hull City side have so far struggled on their return to the second-tier. They picked up their first win since the opening day of the season v Middlesbrough over the weekend to bring their points tally to nine for the season, which sees them currently sitting in 21st-place of the Championship table.

Goals have also been hard to come by this season with just eight to Hull’s name, and so losing Lewis-Potter in January would come as a huge blow to the Tigers who remain under transfer embargo.

An offer of £12million would be appetising to any Championship club and particular a club in Hull’s position.

With so many clubs being linked with Lewis-Potter as well it only bodes well for Hull City who could yet see a bidding war commence in the New Year, though they’ll be hoping that whatever money they receive they can pump back into the playing squad.