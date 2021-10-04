Doncaster Rovers have appointed Frank Sinclair as an academy coach.

Doncaster Rovers have announced the addition on their official club website.

Sinclair, who is 49-years-old, has most recently worked as a coach at Port Vale.

However, he parted company with the League Two side at the end of last season.



‘Excited’…

He is now back in the game with Doncaster and has said: “I am excited about the future and where it can take us. The goal for me is to help get as many players as possible through to the first-team.”

Playing days

Sinclair was a defender back in the day and made 756 appearances in his career.

He rose up through the ranks at Chelsea as a youngster and later played 218 games for the London giants in all competitions.

The former Jamaica international then went on to have spells with the likes of Leicester City, Burnley, Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City.

Coaching spells

Sinclair hung up his boots in 2015 and went on to manage Colwyn Bay, Brackley Town and Hednesford Town.

He has more recently worked at Stoke City and Radcliffe before taking a role with Port Vale last season.

His official title with the Valiants was a ‘development coach’.

Doncaster have now brought him in and it will be interesting to see how he gets on with their academy players.