Tranmere Rovers picked up a useful 2-1 win against Crawley Town over the weekend.

A brace from defender Peter Clarke saw the Whites see off John Yem’s side.

Micky Mellon’s men are unbeaten in their last three games in the league.

Here is a look at the week ahead for Tranmere-

More of the same needed

The Merseyside club are starting to pick up some useful results and have risen to 9th in the table.

They are only outside the Play-Offs on goal difference now.

Tranmere don’t concede many goals and are showing signs that they are developing more of a cutting edge going forward now.

Battle for number one spot

Joe Murphy dropped out of the squad for a few games at the end of last month which has opened the door for Ross Doohan to take his place.

The Celtic loan man has impressed over recent matches and the Whites have two very solid goalkeeping options for their level.

Doohan, who is 23-years-old, is playing in England for the first time in his career this season.

Upcoming games

Tranmere are in EFL Trophy action tomorrow against Salford City and could look to give some fringe players and youngsters some game time.

They are then back in league action on Friday night against Colchester United at Prenton Park.

The U’s haven’t won in their last three games and lost to Salford last time out.