Wigan Athletic have gone back to the top of League One after their win at Gillingham over the weekend.

Wigan Athletic beat the Gills 2-0 with goals from Max Power and Will Keane.

The Latics bounced back from their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last Tuesday in style against Steve Evans’ side.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Latics-

Useful rest

It has been a frantic opening start of the season for Wigan and they should use the international break to take it easy and prepare well for their return to action.

Leam Richardson’s side have lost only twice out of their opening 11 games.

They sit above Sunderland at the top of the table on goal difference and are back in league action on 16th October against rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Players on international duty

Wigan striker Will Keane has been given his first call-up for the Republic of Ireland for their games against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

James McClean is also in Stephen Kenny’s 26-man squad.

Winger Jordan Jones is in Northern Ireland’s squad to face Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Crewe Alexandra game

The Latics are in action tomorrow night away at Crewe in the EFL Trophy.

The game will be a chance for Richardson to give game time to some of his fringe players and youngsters.

Wigan lost their last game in the competition on penalties to Wolves Under-21s.