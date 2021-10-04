Swansea City have endured a tough start to the campaign under Russell Martin, who’ll no doubt be looking ahead to the January transfer window.

Swansea City sit in 19th-place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the campaign. The Swans endured a tough summer which saw Steve Cooper leave two weeks before the start of the season, with Martin arriving from MK Dons soon after.

But January is less than two months away now and for teams up and down the Football League it’ll provide a timely pit stop going into the second half of the campaign.

Here we look at three Swansea City transfer decisions facing Martin in the coming weeks.

Sell Grimes?

Matt Grimes was subject to some outside interest over the summer. The midfielder was wanted by a host of clubs with Fulham seemingly coming closest to landing the midfielder, with the Swans having knocked back offers from the London club.

January could yet see more interest mount upon the midfielder and given that his contract expires next summer, the Swans find themselves in a difficult position.

They’ll obviously want to keep Grimes or at best, sell him for a fee rather than lose him for nothing in the summer – should a new deal not be negotiated then a January sale could be the best outcome for the club.

Midfield addition?

The Swans could potentially do with another name in January, especially so if Grimes departs and also Jay Fulton who’s been linked with a move to Cooper’s Nottingham Forest (Sun on Sunday, 19.09).

Martin is somewhat light in central positions with Grimes and Flynn Downes being his two first-choice midfield pairing, with Olivier Ntcham currently sidelined.

A new face in the middle of the park could give some much-needed depth to the squad and ensure that the Swans have enough names to see them trough to the summer.

Loan out some players?

Swansea have a lot of young names in their firs-team but not all of them are featuring in the Championship. Certain names like Jaden Forrester, Daniel Williams, Dylan Morgan, Tivonge Rushesha and Lewis Webb to name a few are in and around the first-team but not gaining a lot of experience.

Come January, Martin and Swansea could benefit from loaning some names out to give them some valid first-team experience come next season.