Charlton Athletic picked up a huge three points away at Fleetwood Town over the weekend.

Charlton Athletic go into the international break with a spring in their step.

They had only won once in 10 games going into their game on Saturday and got the win they desperately needed.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Addicks-

Building on the Fleetwood win

The pressure was building on Nigel Adkins ahead of the game against the Cod Army and he will be relieved to got the victory.

Charlton remain in the relegation zone but are a point away from safety now.

They will be hoping their win over Fleetwood is a turning point in their season and that they can start picking up some wins now after the international break.

Players on international duty

Charlton attacker Conor Washington is in Northern Ireland’s squad for their upcoming games against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Chris Gunter has been called up by Wales yet again and will be eager to pick up more caps against Czech Republic and Estonia.

Southampton Under-21s game

Charlton are in EFL Trophy action tomorrow night against Southampton Under-21s at home.

It will be a chance to give some fringe players and youngsters more game time and to rest some key first-team players.

The Addicks would qualify out their group if they beat the Saints.