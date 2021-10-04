Matheus Pereira left West Brom for Saudi side Al-Hilal over the summer, in one of the English Football League’s more coveted transfers of the summer.

Pereira’s West Brom exit became a messy one. The Brazilian starred in the Premier League last season and looked destined to make a return to the top flight, with the midfielder having no shortage of Premier League suitors over the summer.

Along the way, Al-Hilal were being tipped with a move. They only ever looked like outsiders to sign the 25-year-old but after Valerien Ismael axed Pereira from pre-season, a move to Al-Hilal seemed to come about rather quickly.

Reports claimed that the Baggies received a sum well south of their initial £25million asking price making for a somewhat calamitous transfer all round.

But how’s he fared since his move to Saudi Arabia?

Earning around £4million each year, Pereira won’t be faring too badly in Saudi Arabia no matter his performances on the pitch.

The Saudi Professional League season has only just got underway though, with Al-Hilal unbeaten after their opening six games and sitting in 4th-place of the table.

Pereira has so far featured four times in the league for his new club. He’s been eased into the new campaign after a prolonged summer and has since amassed four league outings for Al-Hilal, claiming three assists.

He was left out of the last matchday squad with his side now into a two-and-a-half week break for the international fixtures, but this break sees Al-Hilal partake in the AFC Champions League against Iranian side Persepolis.

Pereira then isn’t doing too badly. But there still remains a lot of angst towards him from Baggies fans for his apparent eagerness to leave the club over the summer, and there’ll be similar feelings from the board who would’ve wanted a lot more cash for last season’s star player.