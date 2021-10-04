Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has provided an injury update on Krystian Bielik and Colin Kazim-Richards.

The Derby County duo are the club’s tow long-term absentees – Bielik having not featured since the start of the year following cruciate ligament surgery and Kazim-Richards having picked up an Achilles injury at the start of this campaign.

But both could be back involved before the end of this month, with Rooney telling BBC Radio Derby:

“Colin will be back taking part with us maybe a week after the international break. Krystian similar, maybe a little bit earlier than that.

“Colin with his experience, and Krystian with his quality and enthusiasm, it’ll be good to have the two of them back.”

Both Bielik and Kazim-Richards are two hugely important first-team players at Derby County and the return of both will give the Rams a huge boost ahead of what will be a long and arduous campaign.

The club remains bottom of the Championship table following their 12-point deduction for administration. But results have been positive of late with Rooney’s side claiming another point with the goalless draw v Swansea City over the weekend.

Goal woes

With just seven goals to their name in the Championship this season, Derby County are the joint-lowest scorers in the league and so the return of last season’s top scorer Kazim-Richards will be a huge boost.

The Turk scored eight goals in 38 appearances last time round. He’s showing no signs of slowing down at 35-years-old and will be a huge asset upon his return, and so too will Bielik who was proving a key player before his untimely injury last season.

The 23-year-old Bielik meanwhile has endured a torrid time with injuries since moving to Pride Park in 2019, having made just 33 league appearances since then.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Preston North End after the international break.