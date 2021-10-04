West Brom have asserted themselves as promotion contenders after the opening 11 games of the season, sitting in 2nd-place despite defeat at Stoke City last time out.

Valerien Ismael’s West Brom side are up near the top of the table as expected. They’ve proved clinical at times this season but there seems to be some holes in his side that need plugging in.

The January transfer window could potentially be a busy one for the Baggies and here we look at three potential transfer decisions facing Ismael in the coming weeks:

Sell Johnstone?

Sam Johnstone was linked with a number of clubs through the summer transfer window and late last month, reports suggested that Tottenham Hotspur were weighing up a January bid for the England international.

The 28-year-old has featured 10 times in the Championship this season and is proving as reliable as ever. Losing him would certainly be a blow to the Baggies’ promotion credentials but he remains out of contract next summer, and if a new deal can’t be fashioned then the club might be best off cashing in over the January transfer window.

Loan out Alex Palmer?

This one could potentially tie in with Johnstone’s movements over January, but Alex Palmer has remained at The Hawthorns going into this season and has remained in the doldrums.

He spent last season on loan with Lincoln City where he thoroughly impressed, and where his Baggies teammate Josh Griffiths has since headed to on loan.

But for Palmer, he’s currently playing third-choice keeper with David Button preferred as no.2 and at 25-years-old, Palmer may be considering where his future lies – another loan move could keep him ticking over in January.

Attacking addition?

West Brom have scored 20 goals in their opening 11 Championship fixtures. Karlan Grant remains their top scorer with four league goals so far this season but recently, the striking position has proved somewhat contested among fans.

Jordan Hugill lead the line v Stoke but didn’t perform, with he and Kenneth Zohore Ismael’s only real attacking options after Grant.

Pinning promotion hopes on goals from Grant could prove risky and so the Baggies could look into a potential attacking addition in January, to ensure they have enough goals in them to see themselves over the line come May.