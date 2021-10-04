Round 11 of the Championship brought yet more upset, drama and controversy over the weekend.

Into October now and the Championship table is definitely starting to take shape – Bournemouth lead the pack after their comeback win over Sheffield United and they have a three-point lead over West Brom who lost at Stoke City.

Meanwhile, Fulham also dropped points as they were stunned 4-1 at Coventry City and at the bottom of the Championship table, Derby County continue to push into the positive points after a goalless draw v Swansea City.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Nottingham Forest at Birmingham City, Blackpool at home to Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City at Peterborough United and QPR at home to Preston North End.

Hull City also picked up an important win at home to Middlesbrough to spark some life back into their campaign.

Plenty of performances to ponder ahead of the international break then, and here we offer our Championship Team of the Week for Round 11: