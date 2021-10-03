Few knew what to expect from Scott Parker and Bournemouth this season, and even fewer would’ve predicted that the Cherries would be sitting comfortably at the top of the Championship table come October as the only unbeaten side in the English Football League.

As a player, Parker always had an air of class about him. A midfielder who possessed an old school doggedness but enough flair to make him a rounded player, who played for some of the biggest clubs in England during his time. Now as a manager, Parker still boasts the same attributes and as he moves through his career in the dugout he’s slowly but surely becoming the master of his own craft.

Fulham appointed Parker as caretaker manager in February 2019 following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri. He became their third manager of what was a calamitous campaign and would eventually see the club back into the Championship. Though he showcased a lot of what we now know as ‘Parkerball’ during those early Fulham days and to decent effect, leading to him landing the job on a permanent basis going into the 2019/20 Championship season.

The entirety of that campaign would bring a mixed bag of results and an equally mixed bag of feelings towards Parker. His side were relatively inconsistent throughout but did enough to snatch a play-off place and, in arguably the club’s most heroic day of the century, achieved promotion to the Premier League after defeating Brentford at Wembley.

It was a harsh learning curve for both Parker and the opinion-splitting Fulham board, who are largely fronted by the club’s co-owner and Director of Football, Tony Khan. It was and remains he who has a large say in all things on the Fulham transfer front and ultimately he’d find himself feuded with Parker who still holds an equal amount of responsibility among Fulham fans for the flaws of last season.

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League with relative ease. Parkerball was in full flow but not operating to full effect, but since Parker’s arrival at Bournemouth we’ve seen both he and his new club take their respective games to the next level. The Cherries remain the only unbeaten side in the EFL after their comeback win over Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon – a game which perfectly portrayed the progression of both Parker and Bournemouth since their union.

Parker’s Fulham exit wasn’t a clean one but he arrived at Bournemouth with a clean slate. Last time round the Cherries had two managers at the helm in Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate, with the latter guiding the club into an unexpected play-off spot before rather expectedly clambering out at the hands of eventual winners Brentford. This current Bournemouth side had and still does have a lot of Eddie Howe’s influence on it – the players and the way they were organised under his watch have so far complimented Parker’s philosophy, with a handful of carefully picked summer additions having made for a well rounded squad.

That previous flair and element of risk in Bournemouth’s play is back and that was no more evident than in yesterday’s win over Sheffield United. Parker faced his old Fulham mentor in Slavisa Jokanovic in a true master versus apprentice bout of which the latter came out on top, and largely because of his own doing. Despite some controversies in the game it was the Cherries who deserved the three points after a second half comeback in which Parkerball was at its most daring and brutal best, but this time proving effective with less possession and less passes made than the opponent.

Parker’s Fulham faux pas of old have seemingly been left in west London then. His ways got the better of his last season at a time when the football needed to be more simplistic as to build a Premier League foundation. But the lessons learned from that hardship have helped Parker perfect his game and what we’re seeing prevail now is a side that looks rather unstoppable in the Championship, whose playing staff and manager seem to perfectly align when it comes to matchday.

Perhaps more so than any other side in the Championship, Bournemouth have mounds of attacking flair in their side. The likes of Dom Solanke and Philip Billing have taken their games to another level this season and despite Bournemouth losing their star man in Arnaut Danjuma last season, they’ve become a potent attacking force in the Championship. There also needs to be special mentions for the likes of Ben Pearson and of late Gary Cahill, who’ve given this Bournemouth side some steel down the spine.

There’s a lot to be admired at Bournemouth. The club seemingly lost its way for a season when Howe left but quickly they’ve reset their sights, regathered their thoughts and have put down what looks to be a long-term plan with Parker at the helm. And the manager himself seems much more content at a club where he no doubt has much more influence in the transfer market. Indeed, Bournemouth and Parker met at a time when both were down on their luck and like a classic Hollywood love story, they’ve helped one another find their identities once again.