After impressing in Sunderland’s five-star win over Cheltenham Town in midweek, forward Nathan Broadhead was forced from the action in the latter stages due to injury.

As a result, he was absent from Lee Johnson’s squad as the Black Cats were thrashed 4-0 by Portsmouth on a miserable day at Fratton Park.

It marked the first time he was left out of the matchday squad completely since his arrival on loan from Everton. Now, an update on his injury has emerged from Johnson.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, the Sunderland boss has revealed that the 23-year-old has suffered a hamstring tear, though it could have been far worse than it is.

Johnson said that Broadhead is likely to be out of action for somewhere between two and four weeks, so it will be hoped that he can recover quickly and smoothly and make a return to action.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It was a grade 1B tear of the hamstring, which is on the better end of the scale.

“He will be out for somewhere between two and four weeks.

“Then, depending on how the player presents on the [physio’s] bed, will determine how quickly he can return.”

Broadhead’s loan stint so far

Since arriving at the Stadium of Light, the former Wales youth international has played six times for Johnson’s side.

Four of those outings have come in League One, with only one coming from the start. He is also still waiting for his first league goal with Sunderland.

However, he has started both of their Carabao Cup wins, netting in the 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.