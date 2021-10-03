Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher will undergo a scan on a hamstring injury after coming off vs Blackpool, manager Tony Mowbray has said.

During the first half of Rovers’ 2-1 defeat to Blackpool, forward Sam Gallagher made way for Tayo Edun after struggling with a hamstring problem.

He left the field of play with Neil Critchley’s side 2-0 ahead and even though Ben Brereton Diaz’s second-half goal brought Rovers back into the tie, Tony Mowbray’s side fell to defeat.

Following the loss, Mowbray provided an update on the first-half substitution of Gallagher, revealing that the attacker has struggled with injury for a while now.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Mowbray stated that Gallagher will undergo a scan on what looks to be a hamstring injury.

He stated that the 26-year-old has been playing strapped up as he has been determined to continue playing despite injury struggles. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It looked like a hamstring.

“That will get scanned and as we’ve mentioned before, Sam Gallagher has been a concern for a while now.

“We’ve been strapping him up and sending him out. It’s a great credit to him that he’s wanted to put himself in that position to still continue playing for the team and work as hard as he does.”

Time to recover

With the international break now here, Gallagher will have a decent period of time to rest up in a bid to recover in time for the return to Championship action.

However, that will all depend on the results of his upcoming scan, so it will be hoped that the blow isn’t too serious as he looks to maintain his place in Mowbray’s starting XI.

The former Southampton man has played nine Championship games this season, featuring on the right-hand side and through the middle as a striker. In the process, he has chipped in with three goals and one assist.