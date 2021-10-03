Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said he benched Jaden Brown for the defeat to Oxford United to give him a rest after his midweek exploits.

As Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Oxford United, Jaden Brown dropped out of the starting XI.

Mide Shodipo took his place on the left-hand side as a late goal from James Henry condemned the Owls to their first home loss of the season.

The points looked set to be shared after Callum Paterson equalised in the second half following Cameron Brannagan’s 12th-minute goal, but it was the visitors who managed to snatch all three points at the death.

Now, following the defeat, manager Darren Moore has opened up on his decision to drop Brown from the starting XI.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday boss said that he felt the former Huddersfield Town needed a rest after the midweek tie against Wigan Athletic.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Jaden put in a massive energy output in the week on the left-hand side.

“You saw his huge, huge work rate on Tuesday. Because of that energy output, we brought Midy [Olamide Shodipo] in as that is where the squad is at.

“Jaden is fine. He was on the bench. He will be ready and available for the next game.”

The battle for a starting spot hots up

Injury saw Shodipo sidelined in the early stages of the season, but it will be interesting to see who can come out on top in the battle for a place in Moore’s side pans out with the pair now fully fit.

Up next for the Owls is Bolton Wanderers in a week’s time, so it awaits to be seen who is in from the start in what will be a difficult clash for Moore’s team.