Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy still has the backing of the club hierarchy despite the Bluebirds’ poor run of form, according to reports.

After losing only one of their first six Championship games, Cardiff City have seen their form drop off massively in recent weeks.

The Bluebirds’ last league win came against Nottingham Forest on September 12th. Since then, the Welsh side have fallen to five consecutive Championship defeats, a run that includes heavy defeats to Blackburn Rovers and West Brom.

Now, after Cardiff fell to yet another defeat against Reading on Saturday, an update on the club’s stance over Mick McCarthy’s future has now emerged.

According to a report from Wales Online, McCarthy still has the backing of the club hierarchy, despite the poor run of form.

Results have seen McCarthy come under fire from supporters, but the club board are keeping faith in the former Republic of Ireland boss for the time being.

A huge game up next

With pressure from fans piling on his shoulders, McCarthy is poised to lead out Cardiff City when they face bitter rivals Swansea City after the break.

The upcoming international fixtures will give the Bluebirds a solid amount of time to prepare for the clash as they look to make a much-needed return to winning ways.

A victory in the South Wales derby would go a long way to earning the support of Cardiff fans once again, so it will be interesting to see if McCarthy’s side can make a return to winning ways with a win over Russell Martin’s Swansea.