Sheffield Wednesday’s woes last season were well documented and their eventual relegation from the Championship was a reality long before it happened.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen a much-changed side demonstrate flashes of what they will be capable of in League One this season.

However, they are also a side that can struggle and suffer from inconsistencies and that was on display yesterday against a hard-working Oxford United side.

The Owls were behind early in the first-half with Cameron Brannigan (12′) giving Oxford the lead. Callum Patterson (73′) pulled Wednesday level but they were undone at the death when James Henry (90+2′) gave the U’s a vital three points.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who were disappointing in Saturday’s late loss vs a surging Oxford outfit.

Dennis Adeniran – WhoScored rating 6.21

Former Everton youngster Adeniran is settling in well to life at Sheffield Wednesday. However, Saturday’s game didn’t showcase the best of his characteristics as an Owl.

He saw a fair amount (4.2%) of Wednesday’s ball, taking 44 touches of the ball. His distribution (71%) was solid and he was accurate with 22 of his 31 pass attempts. However, none of these completions were key passes presenting opportunities for teammates.

He won both of his defensive headers but only weighed in with one clearance and two interceptions. It will be a performance that he will want to right next time out.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – WhoScored rating 6.24

Fresh from his peekaboo mistake against Macauley Bonne and Ipswich Town last week, on-loan Peacock-Farrell saw another late goal nestle in the net behind him.

This time there was no hide-n-seek, just a Wednesday side undone defensively. The Burnley stopper saw a lot of the ball (4.1%) and completed 17 of his 29 passes (59%) for The Owls.

However, on the goalkeeping front, he only got himself in a position to make two saves – missing the opportunity to give Darren Moore’s side a share of the spoils.

Olamide Shodipo – WhoScored rating 6.28

Winger Olamide Shodipo is on loan at Hillsborough from Championship side QPR. He is a youngster with speed and flair who is beginning to impress for The Owls.

He didn’t see a lot of the ball (1.6%) for Darren Moore’s side but still made 28 touches across the game. Distribution-wise (58%) he was disappointing with just seven accurate passes from a low-volume clutch of 12 attempts.

On a positive note, he did complete both attempted tackles and made one interception to stem an Oxford attack. In a game where Sheffield Wednesday weren’t at their best, Shodipo was symptomatic of that.

Data derived from the Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United match profile on the WhoScored website.