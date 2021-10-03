Birmingham City are a side that can beat anyone on their day. However, they are also a side plagued by one thing – inconsistency.

Birmingham City showed that inconsistent side in yesterday’s home loss against an improving Nottingham Forest outfit.

Forest were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Lewis Grabban (11′) and Ryan Yates (29′). Djed Spence (53′) added a third earl yin the second half with Steve Cooper’s charges running out easy winners.

Here are three Birmingham City players whose performances let Lee Bowyer down against Nottingham Forest.

Scott Hogan – WhoScored rating 5.74

It wasn’t Scott Hogan’s best game yesterday and he got nowhere near adding to his season’s tally of three goals. He only fashioned one shot before being subbed off on 58 minutes.

His time on the pitch saw little of Birmingham City’s ball (1.7%) go through him – Hogan having just 18 touches all game. His distribution (75%) was tidy but his low-volume completion of just nine passes wasn’t any danger to Cooper’s Forest side.

He also failed to win any of the six headers that he challenged for in what can be seen as a disappointing day at the office for him.

Ryan Woods – WhoScored rating 5.92

A lot of Birmingham’s ball (7.9%) went through midfielder Woods, who took 70 touches across the entirety of the game. It was a game where he fashioned himself one shot at goal.

His distribution was highly accurate (83%) with him completing 45 of 54 passes. However, there was an effect of toothlessness about it with no completed passes leading to chances for teammates.

He did attempt to weigh in defensively making two tackles but he was dribbled past on three occasions. It was a faltering display that he will want to get over.

Maxime Colin – WhoScored rating 5.82

Right-winger Colin was another Blue who saw a lot (5.8%) of the ball for a losing Birmingham City outfit. That level of possession saw him make 59 touches across the 90 minutes.

Like Ryan Woods, Colin distributed the ball accurately (81%) with 29 of his 36 passes finding their target. However, also like Woods he didn’t set up any key passes and chances for teammates.

On the defensive front, he wasn’t involved in any tackle situations and only managed one clearance and one interception. It wasn’t the most effective game from the Frenchman and one that he will want to improve on next time out.

Data derived from the Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest match profile on the WhoScored.com website.