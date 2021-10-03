Walsall still keeping tabs on free agent market, reveals Matt Taylor
Walsall manager Matt Taylor has confirmed the Saddlers are still in the market for free agents, although they do not have any currently in on trial.
During the summer transfer window, Walsall managed to recruit 14 new players, with five coming in on loan and nine coming in on permanent deals.
Matt Taylor revamped the squad at Banks’ Stadium in a bid to make his mark on proceedings, although they have struggled somewhat in the early stages of the campaign.
As he looks to kick the campaign into action, the possibility of bringing free agents in has been floated. Now, Taylor has opened up on the club’s stance regarding possible free transfer additions.
As quoted by the Express and Star, the 39-year-old confirmed that the Saddlers are interested in recruiting free agents.
Taylor revealed that he had Jamie Fullerton, the club’s technical director, are working “extremely hard” to ensure any additions are the right ones, although he added that they want to bring players in who are already up to speed.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“We don’t have any in the building at the moment.
“Jamie and I are still working extremely hard to try to get the right person in. We’re continuing to look everywhere for good players.”
With the hunt for bargain additions rumbling on, it will be interesting to see if Walsall make any free transfer signings in the coming weeks.
Up next for Walsall
After a 2-2 draw with Exeter City, an EFL Trophy clash with Northampton Town is up next for the Saddlers.
As far as league action is concerned, a tough test against Salford City awaits Taylor’s side next weekend, so it awaits to be seen if any fresh faces have come through the doors by then.