Walsall manager Matt Taylor has confirmed the Saddlers are still in the market for free agents, although they do not have any currently in on trial.

During the summer transfer window, Walsall managed to recruit 14 new players, with five coming in on loan and nine coming in on permanent deals.

Matt Taylor revamped the squad at Banks’ Stadium in a bid to make his mark on proceedings, although they have struggled somewhat in the early stages of the campaign.

As he looks to kick the campaign into action, the possibility of bringing free agents in has been floated. Now, Taylor has opened up on the club’s stance regarding possible free transfer additions.

As quoted by the Express and Star, the 39-year-old confirmed that the Saddlers are interested in recruiting free agents.

Taylor revealed that he had Jamie Fullerton, the club’s technical director, are working “extremely hard” to ensure any additions are the right ones, although he added that they want to bring players in who are already up to speed.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We don’t have any in the building at the moment.