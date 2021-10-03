Nottingham Forest looked dead and buried under ex-boss Chris Hughton. They look a much better prospect under former Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

Nottingham Forest’s form under Cooper and they have climbed to 17th in the Championship table. His three games in charge have seen Forest unbeaten and include consecutive wins against Barnsley (3-1) and Birmingham City (3-0).

Yesterday’s visit to Birmingham’s St. Andrew’s Stadium saw Forest return with a vital three points after a solid display.

Forest were 2-0 up by half time courtesy of goals from Lewis Grabban (11′) and Ryan Yates (29′). The second half brought a further goal from Djed Spence (53′) with Cooper’s side running out worthy winners.

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who impressed for Steve Cooper’s side in yesterday’s big win.

Brice Samba – WhoScored rating 8.93

Goalkeeper Samba was WhoScored’s highest-rated player of the game yesterday. It was a game where his skills effectively helped earn Forest the three points.

His eight saves (four parried saves/three parried away from danger/one collected ball) can be argued as vital as the goals Steve Cooper’s side scored.

His distribution of the ball (63%) was also accurate as he completed 20 of his 32 passes. A solid performance from the 27-year-old and a vital clean sheet.

Phillip Zinckernagel – WhoScored rating 8.64

Right-winger Zinckernagel is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Watford. The Hornets bought him after a 2020 Eliteserien season where he scored 19 goals and provide 24 assists in 28 games for FK Bodø/Glimt.

He didn’t hit those heights with Watford but is showing signs of it with Forest – he has two goals and four assists in 10 Championship games. Two of those assists came for the Reds in yesterday’s victory over Birmingham.

He also completed his passes with high accuracy (75%), 18 of his 24 passes finding their intended target. He also weighed in with two tackles and one interception to stem Birmingham attacks.

Lewis Grabban – WhoScored rating 8.01

Veteran striker Grabban is getting back amongst the goals. Yesterday’s opener for Forest was his 4th of the season.

His overall game was more than that though as he worked hard to fashion two shots at goal. Added to this was decent distribution (62%) and eight of his 13 passes completed.

Playing as a lone frontman with the likes of Brennan Johnson and Zinckernagel behind him should see the goals continue to come.

Data derived from the Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest match profile on the WhoScored.com website.