Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has labelled free agent Robbie Brady as “tremendous” amid links with a swoop for the 29-year-old.

Reports emerged last month stating the former Burnley man was on the radar of Middlesbrough following his summer departure from Turf Moor.

Nothing has materialised on a deal since then, but Boro boss Neil Warnock has now moved to reveal his admiration for Brady.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock labelled the left-sided ace as a “tremendous” player, heaping praise on the free agent.

The Middlesbrough boss admitted that he wasn’t aware of the links with Brady before adding that you always have to be careful when dipping into the free agent market given the lack of match fitness they have.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I didn’t see us linked with him if I’m honest.

“Robbie Brady is a tremendous left-sided player with stacks of ability. We are looking for that type of player on that side, out of contract.

“But you’ve got to be so careful because players like that won’t have been involved in any training with a squad and they’ll be behind. They’ll be training on their own.

“It’s alright looking, but unless the right one comes along, we’ll have to just muck on with what we’ve got.”

With Warnock confirming his admiration for Brady but revealing his hesitancy to dip into the free agent market, it will be interesting to see if the links develop into anything further.

Boro’s current left-sided options

Marc Bola has been Middlesbrough’s go-to man at left-wing back or left-back in the early stages of the season, only missing out through his FA Ban.

Isaiah Jones has also featured on the left-hand side, while youngster Williams Kokolo is another option.

A new face that coud feature anywhere along the left-hand side wouldn’t go amiss for Boro, but it awaits to be seen if Brady is the man they turn to.