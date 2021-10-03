Barnsley have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper coach Kevin Pilkington on their official club website.

After just under two and a half years since his arrival at Oakwell, it has been confirmed that Kevin Pilkington will be leaving the Tykes.

Barnsley brought the 47-year-old goalkeeper coach in back in July 2019, adding him to the backroom team following a spell with Cambridge United.

Now, it has been confirmed that Pilkington’s time at the club will be coming to an end.

As confirmed on the official club website, the Hitchin-born coach is stepping down from his role as first-team goalkeeper coach, leaving a vacancy in Markus Schopp’s backroom team.

The statement adds that Pilkington’s replacement will be confirmed in the coming days, so it will be interesting to see who takes up the role at Oakwell.

Tasks at hand for the new coach

Pilkington oversaw much of the development of current goalkeepers Brad Collins and Jack Walton, who are now Barnsley’s number one and number two respectively.

Both shot-stoppers are still young, with Collins aged 24 and Walton still 23, so the new goalkeeper coach will be looking to continue their development and help improve their games.

Not only that, but the next generation of goalkeeping talents at Barnsley will also need to be carefully coached.

The current young ‘keepers on the books with the Championship club include Henry Kendrick and Daniel Jinadu, so it will be interesting to see if they can follow in the footsteps of academy graduate Walton and make their way into the senior side.