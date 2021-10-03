Peterborough United have added former winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce to their coaching staff, it has been confirmed.

After retiring, a whole host of footballers look to stay in the game by taking up coaching roles, be it in senior or youth football.

Former player Jamal Campbell-Ryce is among those, working as a coach with Colchester United after bringing an end to his playing days while with the U’s last summer.

Now, it has emerged that he has taken up a new role with Championship club Peterborough United.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Campbell-Ryce has joined the Posh as their new professional phase coach, helping out with the U18S and U23s.

Academy manager Kieran Scarff has said the 38-year-old was the “stand-out candidate” for the role and came “highly recommended”, so it will be interesting to see if the new appointment can play an influential role in the development of Posh’s top young talents.

A wealth of playing experience

With Posh looking for a new figure to take up the role as professional phase coach, a player of Campbell-Ryce’s experience will stand him in good stead for the position.

The former Jamaican international played over 500 games, with the vast majority of those coming in the Championship and League One.

His most notable stint came with Barnsley, spending around two and a half years with the Tykes. He played 100 times for the club, the most he managed for a single club over his career, and chipped in with 23 goal contributions.

Campbell-Ryce also spent two years on the books with Sheffield United, managing 53 appearances. He managed seven goals and five assists at Bramall Lane before departing in 2016.