Carlisle United’s Callum Guy says his head wasn’t turned by transfer talk.

Carlisle United moved to secure a new contract for the midfielder late last week.

Speaking in a report by the News & Star, Guy has expressed his delight at putting pen-to-paper at Brunton Park despite transfer rumours linking him with a move elsewhere.

He has committed his future to the Cumbrian side until the summer of 2023.

Wrexham linked

The News & Star’s report mentions the fact National League side Wrexham have been interested in him over recent times.

Clubs at that level can sign players outside the transfer window so Carlisle will be pleased to have eradicated the risk of losing Guy to the ambitious non-league outfit now.

‘Really excited’…

He has said: “My 100 per cent focus was at Carlisle, I was contracted here, and I’m really excited to be here – especially for longer now, and especially after being given the armband.

“I don’t think much could have turned my head to be honest with you.”

He added: “As soon as I heard about it I had a good chat with my family, and they were as excited and proud as I was to get it done. There wasn’t too much thinking. It was nice to get it done.”

Story so far

Guy started out at Derby County and went on to play four times for their first-team.

The Rams loaned him to Port Vale and Bradford City as a youngster to gain experience.

Blackpool then signed him in 2018 on a permanent basis.

However, after playing 46 games during his time at Bloomfield Road they let him leave for Carlisle in January last year.

He has since become a key player for Chris Beech’s side and they will be delighted to hand him a fresh contract.