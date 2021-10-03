Stoke City are sweating over the future of Josh Tymon with rivals circling.

The left-back’s contract expires at the end of the season and other clubs are interested, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (03.10.21, page 60).

Tymon, who is 22-years-old, has caught the eye for the Potters this term in the Championship.

He penned a five-year deal when he joined from Hull City in 2017 and sees his current deal run out at the end of June next year.

Attracting attention

Other sides are said to be on alert now and Stoke will be keen to secure his future.

Tymon rose up through the youth ranks at local side Hull and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

He went on to play 14 times for the Tigers before Stoke lured him away from East Yorkshire four years ago.

Loan spells

The ex-England youth international initially struggled to make an impact with the Potters.

He was loaned out to MK Dons and Portuguese side Familicao during his first couple of years in Staffordshire to get some game time under his belt.

Tymon has since become a key player under Michael O’Neill and is developing into a decent left-back at this level.

Thoughts?

It is no surprise to see other clubs are interested in Tymon after the start to the season he has made.

O’Neill’s side will be eager to tie him down on a long-term deal to avoid losing him for nothing next year.