Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Rangers, according to reports.

Rangers. Lining up a move for Joe Rothwell at Blackburn. Can one contract in January if they want. Good free next summer. Midfield energy. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 3, 2021

It was recently revealed by CEO Steve Waggott that Blackburn Rovers are in a “Mexican stand-off” regarding talks with some of their out of contract players.

Though the identities of the players were not mentioned, a number of key players see their deals expire next summer.

Among those is midfielder Joe Rothwell, who is now reported to be attracting interest from Scotland.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported that Scottish Premiership side Rangers are eyeing up a January swoop for the Rovers ace.

Rothwell has been a mainstay in Tony Mowbray’s side this season, starting in all 11 Championship games. In the process, he has chipped in with three assists, featuring as an attacking midfielder or deep-lying playmaker.

With Rothwell’s deal expiring at the end of the season, clubs from outside England are free to negotiate pre-contract terms with players in the final year of their deal. It puts Blackburn at risk of losing him for nothing, three years after bringing him in from Oxford United.

No strangers to a pre-contract deal

Steven Gerrard has used pre-contract deals to his advantage during his time at Ibrox.

He has previously raided the Championship successfully, securing deals for Nnamdi Ofoborh and Jack Simpson while they were with Bournemouth last summer.

A bargain swoop for Rothwell would be another eye-catching acquisition for Gerrard and Rangers as they look to strengthen their side following last season’s title-winning campaign.