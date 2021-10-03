Sheffield Wednesday are close to securing a new deal for Liam Palmer.

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to agree a new contract with the defender, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (03.10.21, page 60).

Palmer, who is 30-years-old, has been on the books at Hillsborough for his whole career to date.

The right-back is in the final 12 months of his current contract.

Great servant

Palmer joined the Owls when he was seven and rose up through their youth ranks.

He has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

The Scotland international has been a regular under Darren Moore so far this season in League One and has played 12 times in the league.

It hasn’t been easy in the third tier so far this term for Wednesday and they currently sit 12th in the league table, four points off the Play-Offs.

Tying up a new contract for Palmer this early in the season will be a shrewd bit of business by Sheffield Wednesday.

It will be one less thing to worry about for Darren Moore’s side and will mean Palmer can solely focus on playing knowing his future is secure.

He is a vastly experienced player and is a popular figure at Hillsborough meaning this news that he is close to a new deal will go down well with their fans.