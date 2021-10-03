Stoke City have stumbled somewhat since their relegation from the Premier League. Midtable or worse finishes have been their lot since then.

Stoke City fans have seen their team improve on that in their start to this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign. The Potters currently sit 4th in the table on 21 points – just a point and goal difference shy of the promotion places.

Their players are putting in much-improved performances this time around. According to Sun man Alan Nixon (Sun on Sunday print edition, 03.10.21, pg. 61) one player, in particular, is said to have caught the eye of Premier League side Everton.

That player is 6ft 6in Aberdeen-born Australian centre-back Harry Souttar who Stoke bought from Dundee United in 2016.

Stoke face Everton interest in Souttar

According to Nixon, Everton coach Duncan Ferguson has been on a “spying mission” to the Brittania Stadium as the Toffees take a look at Souttar.

Nixon adds that Everton’s approach sees them “weighing up” whether the 22-year-old can make the step up in class from the Championship to the Premier League.

Souttar has started the last 10 games of Stoke’s season so far after sitting on the bench for their opener against Reading. Those 10 appearances have all been starts and he’d only been subbed off against Hull City.

They are a small part of the 56 games (two goals/three assists) that he has managed in Stoke City’s colours.

Experience-wise, the youngster has played 48 games in the Sky Bet Championship, 45 games in League One and 11 in the Scottish Premiership.

Thoughts?

Everton’s Ferguson checking out Souttar is obviously a wise move on their part. He has no Premier League experience and a step up from the Championship would be a step into a cauldron of football.

Stoke City are a more solid unit defensively this season, Harry Souttar is standing out as part of that unit. When a player stands out, then interest from others isn’t usually that far behind.

Obviously should Everton firm up their interest in him, it would be a great move for the young Australian international. However, it would also leave the Potters short of a key player in their 2021/22 success story.

Come January, any interest that Everton have will be clearer. Stoke City management and backroom staff might want to bear this in mind and make tentative steps towards a potential replacement should he be snapped up.