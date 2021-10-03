Hull City earned a huge three points at home to Middlesbrough yesterday. 

Hull City beat Boro 2-0 following an own goal by Joe Lumley and Mallik Wilks’ strike.

It was a great performance by the Tigers and one player who stood out for them was Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard.

Bernard, who is 20-years-old, has impressed since joining the Championship side on a season-long loan over the summer.

Read: Hull City fans react to Middlesbrough win 

The youngster was thrown into the starting XI by Grant McCann yesterday and helped his side keep a clean sheet.

Bernard spent last season on loan at Salford City to gain experience and played 31 times for the League Two side.

Manchester United gave him the green light to leave Old Trafford again and join Hull in July and the move to the second tier appears to be working out well.

Here is how the Tigers fans reacted on Twitter to his performance against Middlesbrough yesterday :