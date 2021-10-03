Hull City earned a huge three points at home to Middlesbrough yesterday.

Hull City beat Boro 2-0 following an own goal by Joe Lumley and Mallik Wilks’ strike.

It was a great performance by the Tigers and one player who stood out for them was Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard.

Bernard, who is 20-years-old, has impressed since joining the Championship side on a season-long loan over the summer.

Read: Hull City fans react to Middlesbrough win

The youngster was thrown into the starting XI by Grant McCann yesterday and helped his side keep a clean sheet.

Bernard spent last season on loan at Salford City to gain experience and played 31 times for the League Two side.

Manchester United gave him the green light to leave Old Trafford again and join Hull in July and the move to the second tier appears to be working out well.

Here is how the Tigers fans reacted on Twitter to his performance against Middlesbrough yesterday :

I can guarantee you that Di’shon Bernard will be starting in the premier league within the next 5 years#hcafc #UTT — Ja(C)k Hagues 🎗️ (@JackHagues) October 2, 2021

Bernard was unbelievable, he’s got some future. What a win though going into the international break #hcafc https://t.co/B6fv9sQp5P — Sam Mellodew (@sam_mellodew) October 2, 2021

How immense was Di’Shon Bernard today?!🤩 cracking win to go into the international break with #hcafc — Charlotte Johnson🌻 (@charlottej1904) October 2, 2021

Absolutely brilliant, so much better with 2 up top. Looked so much more comfortable both in attack and in defence. Bernard was immense, cannon solid and big Tom Eaves played brilliant. Up the tigers #hcafc — HCAFC Thoughts (@HcafcT) October 2, 2021

I always resent falling in love with loan players, but Di’Shon Bernard is actually unreal. He’s excelled every time he’s played and in a 352 as an outside centre back, he’s shown tremendous defensive qualities. #hcafc — Tom Griffin (@_journotom) October 2, 2021

I’m sorry, but I refuse to believe that he has never played in the champ before this season. He seems so experienced and composed on the ball, yet a brick wall at the back. He’s got a bright future ahead of him. — Josh (C) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@OneRyanMason) October 2, 2021

This kids definitely a future Man United captain, so composed and a hard tackler at his age. Big big future. — Joe🌹 (@JoPSmith25) October 2, 2021